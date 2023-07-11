WORLD
Taliban ceases all Swedish activities in Afghanistan over Quran burning
Sweden no longer has an embassy open in Afghanistan. / Photo: Reuters
July 11, 2023

The Taliban administration has said all activities by Sweden in Afghanistan must stop after the burning of the Quran outside a mosque in the Swedish capital last month.

"After the insulting of the holy Quran and granting of permission for insulting of Muslim beliefs ...The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is ordering the stopping of all activities of Sweden in Afghanistan," said Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban administration in a statement on Tuesday.

Sweden no longer has an embassy open in Afghanistan, since the Taliban took over in 2021.

Burning Quran

An Iraqi immigrant to Sweden burned a copy of the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque last month, causing outrage in the Muslim world.

The Swedish Committee for Afghanistan did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Taliban order.

The Taliban administration did not provide details on which organisations would be affected.

SOURCE:Reuters
