WORLD
2 MIN READ
Giant panda gives birth to twin cubs in South Korea for the 1st time
Ai Bao, a giant panda at Everland theme park, delivers twin female cubs, marking the first-ever panda twins born in South Korea. Conservation efforts celebrate this significant milestone for the endangered species.
Giant panda gives birth to twin cubs in South Korea for the 1st time
Giant panda Ai Bao and her twin cubs at an amusement park in South Korea.   / Photo: AP
July 11, 2023

A giant panda has given birth to twin cubs at a theme park in South Korea.

Ai Bao gave birth to the cubs, both female, last Friday at the Everland theme park near Seoul, the park’s operator, Samsung C&T Resort Group, said in a statement Tuesday.

It’s the first time that panda twins have been born in South Korea, the resort group said.

Both Ai Bao and her newborns are in good health, it said.

Decades of conservation efforts in the wild and study in captivity saved the giant panda species from extinction, increasing its population from fewer than 1,000 at one time to more than 1,800 in the wild and captivity.

The life expectancy of a giant panda in the wild is about 15 years, but in captivity, they have lived to be as old as 38.

Recommended

The South Korean resort group said it will observe the cubs’ health and growth conditions to determine when to unveil them to the public. Meanwhile, the group said it will use social media to show off the cubs.

Ai Bao and her male mate, Le Bao, also a giant panda, came to the park in 2016 from China on a 15-year lease program. In 2020, Ai Bao gave birth to a female cub named Fu Bao.

Ai Bao, Le Bao and Fu Bao had been the only pandas in South Korea. Everland’s Panda World, which houses the three pandas, has received 14 million visitors, according to the resort group.

RelatedChinese giant panda gives birth to female cub in South Korean zoo
SOURCE:AP
Explore
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal