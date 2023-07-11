A giant panda has given birth to twin cubs at a theme park in South Korea.

Ai Bao gave birth to the cubs, both female, last Friday at the Everland theme park near Seoul, the park’s operator, Samsung C&T Resort Group, said in a statement Tuesday.

It’s the first time that panda twins have been born in South Korea, the resort group said.

Both Ai Bao and her newborns are in good health, it said.

Decades of conservation efforts in the wild and study in captivity saved the giant panda species from extinction, increasing its population from fewer than 1,000 at one time to more than 1,800 in the wild and captivity.

The life expectancy of a giant panda in the wild is about 15 years, but in captivity, they have lived to be as old as 38.