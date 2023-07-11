TÜRKİYE
International chefs delight tourists in Türkiye's gem Cappadocia
Cappadocia, a UNESCO world heritage site located in the central Türkiye province of Nevsehir is emerging as culinary destination.
July 11, 2023

Foreign chefs working in restaurants in Türkiye’s picturesque Cappadocia region entice tourists from around the world with a remarkable array of flavors, introducing them to the culinary treasures of different countries.

Cappadocia, a UNESCO world heritage site located in the central province of Nevsehir and known for its natural wonders and rich history, is also emerging as a culinary destination recently. In the charming town of Goreme, visitors can indulge in the delightful flavors of different countries, skillfully prepared by talented foreign chefs in four outstanding restaurants.

They have observed the positive reactions of foreign guests when they discover familiar flavors alongside the local cuisine, Eylem Alp, the coordinator of a holding that encompasses a Chinese restaurant in the region, told Anadolu.

Alp aims to extend the average stay in Cappadocia beyond two days by showcasing the diverse expertise of chefs from Türkiye, Italy, and Nepal. Their restaurants offer a delightful fusion of signature local dishes alongside internationally renowned Italian and Far Eastern cuisine, creating a captivating culinary experience for visitors.

Emphasising that they receive very positive reactions, he said: "Last week, one of our Indonesian guests said that they could not find such Far Eastern flavors even in their own country. That made us very happy. People should travel to Cappadocia not only for hot air balloons and fairy chimneys but also for gastronomy. Tourism is an infinite dimension, and gastronomy is a tourism sector that is gaining weight worldwide."

Pravendra Singh, who works as a chef at an Indian restaurant in the town, said that he left Delhi, where he was born and raised, and settled in Nevsehir five years ago.

Pointing to the significant increase in the number of tourists coming from his country to the region in recent years, Singh said the Indian restaurant was opened as a result.

He explained that he received training on different country cuisines in India and said: "People from my country are very happy when they see Indian dishes here. They are surprised when they see us here."

Paresh Gondkar, an Indian tourist who came to Cappadocia with his family, expressed his happiness at encountering Indian dishes in the region, saying: "I never imagined that in this place, we'll get such authentic food with this kind of service and ambiance. I think it's one of the best Indian restaurants outside India, very very authentic."

Also, David Barnes, an American tourist who tasted dishes from world cuisine in various establishments in the region, expressed his admiration for Cappadocia in every aspect and emphasised that it is a location that everyone should visit.

