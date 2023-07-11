Gunmen have killed at least 40 civilians in a single day in Sudan's Darfur region as ethnically motivated bloodshed escalated in step with the war between rival military factions according to the Human Rights Watch.

In a new report, HRW said on Tuesday that it had documented the killings of at least 40 civilians, including the execution of at least 28 Masalits, in the West Darfur town of Misterei, 45 km from El Geneina.

In the West Darfur city of El Geneina, several prominent figures have been killed in recent days and volunteers are struggling to bury corpses littering the streets, according to a statement by the Darfur Bar Association, which monitors the conflict.

In El Geneina, witnesses have reported waves of attacks by Arab militias and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) against the non-Arab Masalit people, the largest community in the city, that have sent tens of thousands of people fleeing across the nearby border with Chad.

RSF forces and allied Arab militias surrounded Misterei early on May 28, entered homes and schools and shot civilians at close range before pillaging and burning most of the town, the HRW report said.

Local officials later said 97 people had died including members of a self-defence force, and HRW called on the International Criminal Court to investigate the violence.

Brink of full-scale civil war

Violence and displacement in Darfur has resurged sharply as the regular army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue to battle in the capital Khartoum and other areas of Sudan in a power struggle that exploded in mid-April.