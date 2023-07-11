Marking the 28th anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Bosnia and Herzegovina has bid farewell to 30 more newly identified genocide victims at a memorial service.

Thousands of visitors from various countries attend the service on Tuesday.

Every year on July 11, newly identified victims of the genocide are laid to rest at a memorial cemetery in Potocari, eastern Bosnia.

The memorial center is the focal point of remembrance for friends and relatives of the victims, mostly men and boys, murdered by Bosnian Serb militias.

After this year’s funeral, the number of burials in the cemetery rose to 6,751.

Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic, Turkish Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, and many local politicians attend the ceremony.

“The genocide must never be denied. The truth sets you free, and I believe that when we all accept the truth, the region will really take a different path, the path of reconciliation and progress,” said Abazovic.

Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic in a video message said the genocide in Srebrenica is the biggest human tragedy in Europe after the Second World War.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti on social media said that Srebrenica's Genocide Remembrance Day holds in itself many unspeakable tragedies.

“A day when we remember the murder of 8,372 innocent people and countless crimes of rape and torture. It is also a reminder that the truth is not honored but denied by Serbia, itself an inhuman crime,” said Kurti.

Srebrenica genocide