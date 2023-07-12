Kuwait has decided to print 100,000 copies of the Holy Quran translated into Swedish, a project to emphasise Islamic principles and values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among all human beings, the state news agency Kuna reported.

The General Authority for the Care of Printing and Publishing the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of the Prophet and their Sciences made the announcement following a directive by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf al Ahmad al Sabah.

Preparations were ongoing for the printing of the copies of the Quran and ''their distribution in the Kingdom of Sweden,” the Chairman of the printing authority, Dr Fahad al Daihani, said.

He said the Kuwaiti government's decision was to emphasise ''tolerance'' and the true teachings of Islam.

Desecration of the Quran

The move comes in the wake of growing concerns over the desecration of copies of the Quran in some European countries with the latest incidents in Sweden and Germany.

The incidents have sparked international condemnation and outrage as well as diplomatic backlash.

The United Nations Human Rights Council is due to vote on the issue of religious hatred on Wednesday after Pakistan proposed a draft resolution condemning the desecration of the Quran and demanding countries to take action to stop it.