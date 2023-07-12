Bulgari has become the latest international brand to apologise to China after listing Taiwan as a country on its website.

Late on Tuesday, Bulgari posted an apology on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, saying it "steadfastly and always" respected China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Our brand has immediately corrected the mistakenly marked store addresses and map indications on the overseas official website, which resulted from management negligence," the Italian luxury brand said in a statement. "We deeply apologise for the mistake."

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, and both the government and Chinese internet users have a history of scolding or boycotting international brands that have referred to Taiwan as a separate country.

Brands also have come under fire for offending Beijing’s other geopolitical sensibilities, including its territorial claims in the South China Sea and the status of the Dalai Lama, the exiled Tibetan leader.

Call to apologise on international platforms

The Bulgari incident was widely discussed on Chinese social media, with some users demanding that the brand distribute its apology on its international social media accounts as well.