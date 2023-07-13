Kenya's Uhuru Kenyatta, a mediator in the conflict in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC], has appealed again for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The former Kenyan president was speaking at a meeting in the eastern city of Goma in the conflict-torn region on Wednesday.

"We are not here to open new negotiations," he told journalists after having met the DRC authorities, UN representatives and western diplomats.

The mainly Tutsi M23 rebel force, which since last year has captured vast swathes of territory in DRC's border region with Rwanda and Uganda, wants talks with the government as a precondition to any surrender.

The authorities in Kinshasa, however, have ruled out any dialogue with the force, calling for their unconditional surrender — and for the withdrawal of the Rwandan troops they say are helping them.

Kenyatta called for different regional peace initiatives to continue, so as "to ensure the people of the Congo are able to dialogue with each other to resolve the problems of this great nation".

He also insisted that two million people forced to flee the conflict should be allowed to return safely, and the sovereignty of DRC be respected.