Finding unity over how to deal with Myanmar's military government continued to evade Southeast Asian nations, as foreign ministers meeting in Jakarta struggled to agree on a communique that would include a reference to their neighbour's internal strife.

Gathered in the Indonesian capital for their annual meeting, foreign ministers from the Association for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) had been expected to issue a joint communique on Wednesday, but by early afternoon on Thursday, there was still no sign.

The cause of the delay was unclear but an ASEAN official said a communique was being finalised and would be released soon.

ASEAN, which includes Myanmar among its 10 members, has pushed, without success, for the implementation of a five-point peace plan agreed with the junta shortly after a coup in early 2021.

No Myanmar representatives were present in this week's meeting.