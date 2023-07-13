TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence neutralises PKK senior in Northern Iraq
Turkish intelligence forces conduct successful operation, neutralising the leader of PKK's so-called special forces cell who was responsible for terrorist group's weapons development and coordination of technical activities.
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA Archive
July 13, 2023

Edip Temiz, also known as Cesur Azad, the Kandil responsible for the terrorist group PKK's special forces cell, has been neutralised by an operation in Northern Iraq conducted by the Turkish MIT (National Intelligence Organisation).

In the past, Edip Temiz, who received ideological, military, and technical training in the terrorist organisation's so-called special forces cell, provided training to units developing weapons and munitions in all areas of Iraq.

He was also responsible for coordinating the R&D activities related to the terrorist organisation's technical/tactical equipment development and ensuring the production of new weapons and special tactical devices.

With approximately 20 years of activity within the organisation, Temiz held a high-ranking position in the terrorist group due to his role as the developer of Zagros weapons, which the organisation attached great importance to.

MIT, which monitored the top-level figures of the PKK through its local intelligence network, determined that the organisation members operated in secrecy.

MIT periodically sent its sources to the field and obtained intelligence about Temiz, frequently changing its team in the region to avoid drawing attention.

The right moment

To closely monitor Temiz's activities, separate "intelligence networks" were used by MIT, going beyond the known intelligence techniques.

After using agents from the local intelligence network to determine his location, Temiz was continuously monitored moment by moment, waiting for suitable conditions for the operation, primarily through the effective use of MIT's qualified human resources.

The operation was completed when MIT initiated it at the most appropriate time to deliver a severe blow to the terrorist organisation's technical and infrastructure activities, and Temiz was neutralised.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

