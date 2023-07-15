Türkiye has commemorated the victims of the July 15, 2016 defeated coup attempt by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), which left at least 252 dead and over 2,700 injured.

On its seventh anniversary on Saturday, Turks across the country remembered the victims of the deadly coup attempt.

Since its official designation in October 2016, every year the nation marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day, with events held nationwide to commemorate those who lost their lives defeating the putschists and to remember the bravery of the nation.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 252 people dead and 2,734 injured.

It is well known that FETO members have been infiltrating state institutions including the judiciary, the police force, and the army for years.

The attempt by FETO to overthrow the government began around 10 p.m. local time (1900GMT) on Jul y 15, 2016 and was thwarted by 8 a.m. the next day.

Standing against the threat, the Turkish people courageously showed the world that they would not tolerate any attempt to thwart their will as expressed through their democratically elected government.