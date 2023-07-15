Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been undergoing medical checks in an Israeli hospital but was in good condition, his office said, with no indications of a potential handover of power.

Netanyahu had complained of chest pain but was fully conscious en route to Sheba Hospital, Israel's largest hospital, located near Tel Aviv. He walked into the emergency room, Israel's Channel 12 TV said on Saturday.

He was not undergoing sedation and no procedures were underway to declare him incapacitated, it added.

"The prime minister arrived at the Sheba medical centre a short while ago," Netanyahu's office confirmed in a statement. "He is in good condition and undergoing medical evaluations."

In a second statement, his office said Netanyahu on Friday spent time in the scorching heat of the Sea of Galilee, in Israel's north.

"Today, he felt slightly dizzy, and at the advice of his personal physician, Dr. Zvi Berkowitz, was taken to Sheba's emergency department," the statement said.

"The initial examinations showed normal findings," it added. "The initial evaluation is dehydration."

The premier will undergo a series of further tests, his office said.

It was not immediately clear who might replace him in the event of an emergency succession.

According to the Basic Law of the Government, in the event that the prime minister is unable to fill his position temporarily, and none of the ministers hold the title of Acting Prime Minister, the government must convene and elect an acting prime minister from the already-existing ministers.