Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Saudi Arabia as part of a three-day Gulf tour to strengthen regional ties.

On the first leg of his trip, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and other officials welcomed Erdogan on Monday at the airport in the port city of Jeddah.

The president is accompanied by his cabinet members and other Turkish officials.

Bilateral relations and regional and international issues will be on the agenda.

After Saudi Arabia, Erdogan will visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, respectively.

Boosting ties