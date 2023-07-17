WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye’s President Erdogan in Saudi Arabia for boosting ties
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomes Recep Tayyip Erdogan with official ceremony in Jeddah.
Türkiye’s President Erdogan in Saudi Arabia for boosting ties
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is welcomed by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with official ceremony in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 17, 2023. / Photo: AA
July 17, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Saudi Arabia as part of a three-day Gulf tour to strengthen regional ties.

On the first leg of his trip, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and other officials welcomed Erdogan on Monday at the airport in the port city of Jeddah.

The president is accompanied by his cabinet members and other Turkish officials.

Bilateral relations and regional and international issues will be on the agenda.

After Saudi Arabia, Erdogan will visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, respectively.

Boosting ties

Recommended

During his visit to three Gulf countries, Erdogan previously said that he wants to boost ties with them and finalise investment deals.

Addressing a news conference in Istanbul before he embarked on his Gulf tour, Erdogan said the diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia were established in 1929.

"We want to extend the solid foundations of our relations to an even wider area of cooperation," he added.

Being one of the most important countries in the region, Saudi Arabia has a special place in areas such as trade, investments and contracting services, the Turkish president said.

"The value of the projects undertaken by our contractors in Saudi Arabia in the past 20 years is approximately $25 billion. We would like Turkish companies to play a greater role in Saudi Arabia's large-scale projects," he added.

RelatedBridging the Gulf: Why Erdogan’s three-nation tour is a win-win for all
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions