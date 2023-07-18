Israeli protesters have blocked highways and gathered outside Tel Aviv's stock exchange and military headquarters in the latest countrywide demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned judicial overhaul.

Tuesday's initiative is the latest “day of resistance” that comes as longtime allies of the prime minister pushed a contentious piece of legislation through a parliamentary committee ahead of a vote expected next week.

Additional protests are planned throughout the day.

Demonstrators, many of them military reservists, created human chains and blocked one of the entrances to the Kirya, Israel's military headquarters in central Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu heads the most ultranationalist and religiously conservative government in Israel’s 75-year history. He proposed a series of drastic changes to the country’s judiciary shortly after taking office in December.

His government took office in the aftermath of the country's fifth elections in under four years, all of them regarded as referendums on his fitness to serve as prime minister while on trial for corruption.

Mounting criticism