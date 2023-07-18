Türkiye is a major power with significant political and economic influence in the Western Balkans, Serbia's defense minister has said, adding that the country views the Kosovo issue in entirely different ways because any conflict with Ankara would not be in their national interests.

Milos Vucevic made the remarks in an interview with Serbian public broadcaster RTS on Monday, a day after Kosovo, which borders Serbia on the south and west, received Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) known as Bayraktar TB2.

"Türkiye is a big country, a power, and has significant political and economic influence in the Western Balkans, and we have to make sure we have the best possible relations with Türkiye. But we look at Kosovo in completely different ways. It's interesting that their military barracks in Prizren are named after Sultan Murat, which is a strong association for all of us in this region," Vucevic said.

The Kosovo Security Forces received five Bayraktar TB2 drones in early May when the largest international exercise, Defender Europe 23, began.

In April, Kosovo Serbs boycotted extraordinary local government elections for four municipalities in the country's north, with only 3.47% of eligible voters casting ballots.

What triggered unrest in Kosovo? In late May, tensions erupted in Kosovo when ethnic Serb protesters attempted to prevent newly elected Albanian mayors from entering three municipal buildings, prompting police to fire tear gas shells to disperse them.