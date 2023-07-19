WORLD
3 MIN READ
US calls China to separate climate issues from politics
US special envoy John Kerry underscored the need for governments to take drastic action to reduce carbon emissions in his two-day China visit.
US calls China to separate climate issues from politics
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry attends a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China July 18, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
July 19, 2023

Climate change is a "universal threat" that should be handled separately from broader diplomatic issues, US climate envoy John Kerry told Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng after two days of what he called constructive but complex talks.

Acknowledging the diplomatic difficulties between the two sides in recent years, Kerry said on Wednesday climate should be treated as a "free-standing" challenge that requires the collective efforts of the world's largest economies to resolve.

"We have the ability to ... make a difference with respect to climate," he said at a meeting at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, China's sprawling parliament building.

Kerry arrived in Beijing on Sunday as heat waves scorched parts of Europe, Asia and the United States, underscoring the need for governments to take drastic action to reduce carbon emissions, which contribute to global warming and extreme weather events.

He has held meetings with China's top diplomat Wang Yi and Premier Li Qiang as well as veteran climate envoy Xie Zhenhua in a bid to rebuild trust between the two sides ahead of COP28 climate talks in Dubai at the end of the year.

"If we can come together over these next months leading up to COP28, which will be the most important since Paris, we will have an opportunity to be able to make a profound difference on this issue," he told Han.

Han said the two countries had maintained close communication and dialogue on climate since Kerry's appointment as envoy, adding that a joint statement issued by the two sides has sent a "positive signal" to the world.

RelatedUS climate envoy John Kerry arrives in Beijing: state media
Recommended

Cooperation on COP

Kerry told reporters earlier that his talks with Chinese officials this week have been constructive but complicated, with the two sides still dealing with political "externalities", including Taiwan.

"We're just reconnecting," he said. "We're trying to re-establish the process we have worked on for years."

"We're trying to carve out a very clear path to the COP to be able to cooperate and work as we have wanted to with all the externalities," Kerry said.

Climate diplomacy between the world's top two emitters was suspended in August last year following the visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

"The mood is very, very positive," Kerry said ahead of Wednesday's meetings. "We had a terrific dinner last night. We had a lot of back and forth. It's really constructive."

"We're focused on the substance of what we can really work on and what we can make happen."

RelatedUS 'under no circumstances' will pay climate reparations: Kerry
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions