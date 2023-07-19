The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly has passed a resolution saying that Israel is not a "racist state," in a move directed at recent remarks by Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal.

Tuesday's resolution passed in a 412-9 vote, with one lawmaker voting "present" and nine Democrats, including Representatives Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Jamaal Bowman, Summer Lee, Cori Bush, Ayanna Pressley, Andre Carson and Delia Ramirez voting "no."

The resolution, which was introduced by Texas Republican August Pfluger, says "the State of Israel is not a racist or apartheid state" and rejects "all forms of antisemitism and xenophobia, and the United States will always be a staunch partner and supporter of Israel."

It came days after Democratic Representative Jayapal, who opposes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policies, criticised Israel as she was addressing pro-Palestine protesters who interrupted a Netroots Nation conference in Chicago on Saturday.

“Hey guys, can I say something? Can I say something as somebody that’s been in the streets and has participated in a lot of demonstrations?” Jayapal said. “I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state, that the Palestinian people deserve self-determination and autonomy, that the dream of a two-state solution is slipping away from us, that it does not even feel possible."

She faced criticism from many at the conference following the circulation of a widely-shared video of her remarks on social media.

Lawmakers to boycott Herzog's speech