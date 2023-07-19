CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Wall collapse caused by heavy rain kills 11 in Pakistan
At least 99 people, including 41 children, have been killed in monsoon rains in Pakistan since the end of June, according to country's disaster management agency.
Wall collapse caused by heavy rain kills 11 in Pakistan
People wade through a flooded area caused by heavy monsoon rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan, on July 5, 2023. / Photo: AP Archive
July 19, 2023

At least 11 people were killed and several others wounded when a wall collapsed in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad due to heavy rains.

According to a local official, Wednesday's incident occurred near Golra Mor, Peshawar Road, when the wall of an under-construction bridge collapsed and buried the laborers working there.

“So far, 11 bodies have been recovered, while six injured people have been shifted to a local hospital in Islamabad,” Imdadullah, a local rescue official, told Anadolu.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), so far 99 people, including 41 children, have been killed across the country since June 25 when the South Asian country was hit by heavy monsoon rains.

About 175 people, including 59 children and 48 women, were injured while 130 houses were damaged by the rains and flood. Monsoon rains have long wreaked havoc on Pakistan in terms of both human casualties and the destruction of already fragile infrastructure.

Recommended

In recent years, climate crisis has further increased their frequency, ferocity, and unpredictability.

Last year, unprecedented rains and floods inundated a third of Pakistan, killing over 1,700 people, destroying hundreds of thousands of houses, schools, hospitals, roads, and bridges in Balochistan and Sindh provinces, and causing whopping losses of over $30 billion.

RelatedTens dead, injured as heavy rains pound northwest Pakistan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter