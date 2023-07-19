WORLD
Putin to skip BRICS summit in Johannesburg
South Africa, a signatory of the Rome Statute establishing International Criminal Court, has been under pressure to arrest Putin, whom the ICC indicted in March.
South Africa's main opposition party filed papers in May with a local court requesting that its government arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he travels to the country for the upcoming BRICS summit [Sergey Ilyin/AFP]
July 19, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend a summit of BRICS countries in Johannesburg set for next month, South Africa’s president has confirmed in a statement.

“By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the Summit but the Russian Federation will be represented by (its) Foreign Minister, Mr Sergey Lavrov,” said a statement on Wednesday from the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This March the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin, who was expected to attend the BRICS meeting on August 22-23. South Africa is a signatory to the Rome Statute, which established the court.

BRICS is a bloc of emerging economies, with its name coming from the first letters of the countries Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The leaders of all the countries but Russia will all be in attendance.

South Africa has been under pressure by the opposition to arrest Putin should he set foot in the country.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa told a court that arresting Putin if he visits the country for the summit would amount to a declaration of war with Russia.

SOURCE:AA
