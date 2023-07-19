Bilateral relations between Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates continue to improve with new commercial and economic cooperation deals reached over the last two years.

Türkiye's 46 years of diplomatic relations with the UAE, one of the key countries of the Gulf region with a population of 9.5 million, have been growing stronger in every area, especially in recent years.

Türkiye is among the top 10 commercial partners of the UAE, which stands out with its investments in fields such as tourism and high technology, as well as rich oil fields.

As part of his Gulf tour, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who also visited Saudi Arabia and Qatar this week, is visiting the UAE on Wednesday.

The countries have seen busy diplomatic traffic, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, to strengthen bilateral relations in all areas.

UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid the first visit in this process, in August 2021, to strengthen diplomatic ties.

After a long break, the president, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also paid an official visit to the capital Ankara in November 2021.

In response, President Erdogan held talks in Abu Dhabi on February 14, 2022.

This March, Erdogan and Mohamed bin Zayedalso held a videoconference summit.

After this summit, the UAE president came to Istanbul on June 10 with the aim of strengthening bilateral strategic relations and advancing their economic partnerships.

The two leaders watched the UEFA Champions League final played at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul between Manchester City and Inter.

Türkiye's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek also met with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on June 22 as part of their contacts in Abu Dhabi.

$10B fund for Türkiye