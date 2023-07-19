TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's first lady visits General Women's Union in UAE
Emine Erdogan emphasised the importance of strengthening women's leading role in society, calling it a universal issue.
Türkiye's first lady visits General Women's Union in UAE
Bilateral relations between Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates have grown stronger over the last two years with new commercial and economic cooperation deals. / Photo: AA
July 19, 2023

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has visited the General Women's Union in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Accompanying Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to the UAE as part of the Gulf tour, Emine Erdogan on Wednesday also visited traditional handicraft workshops, where she met with women engaged in various crafts.

She participated in the High Council for Motherhood and Childhood and visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Louvre Abu Dhabi, an art museum located on Saadiyat Island.

Recommended

Erdogan praised the union's efforts in supporting the social and economic development of UAE's women through various educational programs, providing them with professional skills.

She added that the policies developed by the union to ensure the active participation of women, especially in sustainable development, are highly beneficial.

RelatedTürkiye and UAE strengthen strategic cooperation with series of deals
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan