Millions in UK unable to get dental appointments from NHS
One in four adults in England are struggling to have their dental needs met and six million people tried to get an appointment but were unable over the last two years, local media reports.
July 20, 2023

More than 12 million people living in the UK lack access to a National Health Service (NHS) dentist, British media has reported.

In England, estimates show that one in four adults are failing to have their dentals needs met, the local Daily Mirror reported on Thursday.

Over the last two years, six million people tried to get an appointment but were unable, government data suggests.

In addition, over four million people believed that they would not get an appointment and so decided to not even try.

After looking over the data from the new IPSOS Mori GP Survey, British Dental Association Chair Shawn Charlwood is writing to the health secretary to warn that NHS dentistry faces an “existential threat,” said the daily.

Further data found that over a million patients were discouraged by rising fees for dental care, while 600,000 are languishing on waiting lists.

In a YouGov survey, one in 10 Brits said they resorted to dangerous “do it yourself” dentistry such as pulling out their own teeth.

Last year, 11 million people were deprived of dental health care, with estimates for this year coming in even higher, at 12.3 million.

