BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
India rice export ban triggers global price hike and food security worries
The South Asian nation's curbs come in the wake of Russia's pullout from the Ukraine grain deal, which has jacked up wheat prices sharply in the past few days.
India rice export ban triggers global price hike and food security worries
 Rice is a staple for more than 3 billion people. / Photo: AFP
July 21, 2023

Asian rice trade has paused to digest the previous day's ban by India, the world's biggest supplier, of a significant share of its staple exports, with prices expected to climb substantially in the coming days, three traders have said.

India, which accounts for 40 percent of world rice exports, on Thursday ordered a halt to its largest rice export category to reduce domestic prices, which have climbed to multi-year highs in recent weeks as erratic weather threatens production.

"Rice prices are going to go up further in the export market. We expect a minimum gain of around $50 a metric ton and it could be $100 or even more," said one Singapore-based trader at an international trading company.

"Right now, everybody — sellers as well as buyers — are waiting to see how much the market goes up," the trader said.

"We haven't heard of any trades done today but buyers will have to pay higher prices to get cargoes as India's decision has taken out large volumes from the market," the second Singapore trader said.

India's decision to ban rice exports coincides with strong gains in the global wheat market that have sparked renewed concerns over red-hot food prices.

RelatedChanging rainfall patterns impacting India’s rice production
Recommended

Rice crop at risk as El Nino looms

Global wheat prices jumped more than 10 percent this week, their biggest weekly gain in more than 16 months as Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports raised worries over global supply.

Rice is a staple for more than 3 billion people, and nearly 90 percent of the water-intensive crop is produced in Asia, where the dry El Nino weather pattern is likely to curb supplies.

In Thailand, the world's second-biggest exporter, suppliers were waiting to find out prices before signing new deals.

"Exporters will not want to sell, they won't know what prices to quote," Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, told Reuters.

"Some traders expect prices could go as high as $700-$800 per (metric) ton."

Rice prices in top exporting countries had been rising on expectations of India's ban.

RelatedSenegal struggling to reduce dependency on 'very expensive' Indian rice
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Mexico, Canada ink strategic partnership pact and agree to seek 'fairer' trade deal with US
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats