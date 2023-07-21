Muslim-majority nations expressed outrage at the desecration of a copy of the Quran in Sweden.

Some prepared for street demonstrations following midday prayers to show their anger.

In Iran, Iraq and Lebanon, protesters planned demonstrations after Swedish police permitted a protest on Thursday in which an Iraqi Christian living in Stockholm kicked and stood on a Quran, Islam's holy book, outside of the Iraqi Embassy.

Hours before that, demonstrators in Baghdad broke into the Swedish Embassy and lit a fire to show their anger at his threats to burn the book.

Iraqi Prime Minister Shia al Sudani has ordered the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador from Iraq and the withdrawal of the Iraqi charge d’affaires from Sweden.

Türkiye joins global outcry over the incident that prompted urgent measures against religious intolerance following a recent UN resolution.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement on the repeated attacks against the Holy Quran in Sweden.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the despicable attack targeting our holy book, the Quran, in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm today," the statement read.

The statement advised that following the despicable attack on the Holy Quran in front of a mosque in Stockholm on June 28, the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council adopted a resolution on July 12, defining attacks on the Holy Quran as religious hatred.

"We expect Sweden to take measures to deter and prevent this hate crime against the religion of Islam and its billions of believers within the framework of its international responsibilities, especially its obligations at the UN, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the Council of Europe," the statement said.

Separately Turkish justice ministry issued an arrest warrant for Danish politician Rasmus Paludan and nine other suspects for burning Quran