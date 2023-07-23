TÜRKİYE
Turkish FM calls for regional cooperation to tackle irregular migration
Türkiye's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, urges nations to combat xenophobia and hate crimes while developing a culture of tolerance to safeguard human dignity.
July 23, 2023

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has attended the International Conference on Development and Migration in Rome, which was hosted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Fidan on Sunday, stressed the importance of regional cooperation during the closed-door conference to tackle irregular migration, which he described as a common challenge faced by Mediterranean countries, according to diplomatic sources.

To halt the flow of migrants at the source, the Turkish foreign minister said conflicts and economic problems must be eliminated to achieve this.

Fidan also emphasized the importance of sharing the burden of irregular immigrants, calling on all nations to prevent xenophobia and hate crimes and develop a culture of tolerance for the protection of human dignity.

The conference, which is Italy's "foreign policy initiative," welcomed the leaders and top diplomats from the Mediterranean countries, the Middle East, and the Gulf.

"The conference, which will bring together key stakeholders on migration and development, aims to produce sustainable solutions in combatting irregular migration and thus to determine the steps that can be taken to prevent the migration at the source," Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

