TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
President Erdogan marks 100th anniversary of Treaty of Lausanne
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to continue efforts to establish peace, stability and security in the region.
President Erdogan marks 100th anniversary of Treaty of Lausanne
President Erdogan expressed his respect for Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, along with his comrades, martyrs, and veterans. / Photo: AA
July 24, 2023

Türkiye’s president marked the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Lausanne, the landmark 1923 pact recognising the modern Turkish state.

"Today is the 100th anniversary of the Lausanne Peace Treaty, which constitutes one of the turning points in our history,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a statement.

"Our honorable nation's will for full independence showed itself very strongly during the negotiation and signing process of the Lausanne Peace Treaty. Despite all the poverty and impossibilities, this will, which led our War of Independence to victory, still guides us, illuminates our path, and gives the determination to struggle in the face of difficulties.”

Türkiye will continue its efforts to establish peace, stability and security in the region, he added.

"While resolutely defending the rights we have gained with the Treaty of Lausanne, we will strengthen our country 's gains with new moves," he added.

Erdogan also expressed his respect for Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, along with his comrades, martyrs, and veterans.

Recommended

The Treaty of Lausanne – signed by Türkiye on one side and Britain, France, Italy, Greece, and their allies on the other – recognised the modern Turkish state and replaced the 1920 Treaty of Sevres, an unfair pact imposed on the Ottoman Empire after World War I.

In the mean time, the Turkish Communications Directorate has also published a statement on the treaty.

“Today marks the 100th anniversary of the Treaty of Lausanne, a pivotal milestone in our history. Our esteemed nation's unwavering determination for full independence was strongly demonstrated during the negotiation and signing process of the Treaty of Lausanne,” the Turkish Communications Directorate says.

“As we aim to establish peace, stability, and security in our region, we will continue our efforts both on the field and at the negotiating table with the vision of a strong Türkiye. While resolutely defending the rights achieved through the Treaty of Lausanne, we will reinforce our country's gains with new initiatives,” the directorate adds.

RelatedGreece ‘deliberately’ violating terms of Lausanne Peace Treaty – Erdogan
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan