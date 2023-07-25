WORLD
2 MIN READ
Erdogan: Türkiye vows to continue backing Palestinian cause
President Turkish President Recep Tayyip also expressed deep concern about the ongoing violence inflicted by illegal settlers.
Erdogan: Türkiye vows to continue backing Palestinian cause
Erdogan-Abbas meeting / Photo: AA
July 25, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to continue supporting the Palestinian cause and increase the prosperity of Palestinians.

"As Türkiye, we continue to support the Palestinian cause in the strongest way possible. We are deeply concerned about the violence of illegal settlers," Erdogan said during a news conference with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan and Abbas held one-on-one talks at the presidential complex to discuss bilateral relations, the Palestine-Israel issue, and other regional and international developments.

"We cannot tolerate any acts attempting to change the historical status quo of holy places, particularly the al Aqsa Mosque. The unity and reconciliation of the Palestinians are key elements in this process," he added.

Peace and stability

Recommended

It is important for the international community, particularly the UN, to be engaged in Palestinian issue, Erdogan also underlined.

"Establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital within the 1967 borders based on UN parameters is essential for the peace and stability of our entire region," he stressed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was also expected to visit Türkiye this week, but the trip was postponed after he had unscheduled surgery over the weekend.

Ankara strongly supports a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, including the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

RelatedErdogan to hold meetings for regional peace with Abbas and Netanyahu
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa