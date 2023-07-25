Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to continue supporting the Palestinian cause and increase the prosperity of Palestinians.

"As Türkiye, we continue to support the Palestinian cause in the strongest way possible. We are deeply concerned about the violence of illegal settlers," Erdogan said during a news conference with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan and Abbas held one-on-one talks at the presidential complex to discuss bilateral relations, the Palestine-Israel issue, and other regional and international developments.

"We cannot tolerate any acts attempting to change the historical status quo of holy places, particularly the al Aqsa Mosque. The unity and reconciliation of the Palestinians are key elements in this process," he added.

Peace and stability