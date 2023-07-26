TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Combat against irregular migration linked to fighting terrorism — Erdogan
President Erdogan said that Ankara's goal is to completely eliminate all terrorist structures that pose a threat to Türkiye.
Combat against irregular migration linked to fighting terrorism — Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan delivers a speech at a graduation ceremony of the Police Vocational Schools of Higher Education (PVSHE) at Turkish National Police Academy Golbasi Campus in Ankara, Türkiye on July 26, 2023. / Photo: AA
July 26, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the way to resolve the issue of illegal immigration lies in a successful fight against terrorist organisations.

Speaking at the Police Vocational Schools Graduation Ceremony in Ankara on Wednesday, Erdogan said, "Hopefully, we will address this issue (irregular migration) in accordance with our culture, beliefs, laws, and principles of justice."

In the fight against terrorism, he said, "Our goal is to completely eliminate terrorist organisations as a threat to our country."

"We make sure that the perpetrators pay a heavy price, in equal measure, for the bloodshed of our martyrs and the suffering inflicted on our citizens by the members of separatist organisations," he added.

Recommended

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

He emphasised that Türkiye's ability to thwart attempts against the country’s economy, democracy, foreign policy, unity, and integrity depends on the complete defeat of the scourge of terrorism.

RelatedGood terrorist, bad terrorist: How US is undermining Türkiye’s concerns
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan