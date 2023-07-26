The US is concealing a long-standing program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a former Air Force intelligence officer has testified to Congress.

Retired Maj. David Grusch's highly anticipated testimony before a House Oversight subcommittee on Wednesday was Congress' latest foray into the world of UAPs — or “unidentified aerial phenomena," which is the official term the US government uses instead of UFOs.

While the study of mysterious aircraft or objects often evokes talk of aliens and “little green men,” Democrats and Republicans in recent years have pushed for more research as a national security matter due to concerns that sightings observed by pilots may be tied to US adversaries.

Grusch said he was asked in 2019 by the head of a government task force on UAPs to identify all highly classified programs relating to the task force's mission. At the time, Grusch was detailed to the National Reconnaissance Office, the agency that operates US spy satellites.

“I was informed in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program to which I was denied access,” he said.

Pentagon denies claims

Asked whether the US government had information about extraterrestrial life, Grusch said the US likely has been aware of “non-human” activity since the 1930s.

The Pentagon has denied Grusch's claims of a cover-up.

In a statement, Defense Department spokeswoman Sue Gough said investigators have not discovered “any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently.”

The statement did not address UFOs that are not suspected of being extraterrestrial objects. Grusch says he became a government whistleblower after his discovery and has faced retaliation for coming forward.

He declined to be more specific about the retaliatory tactics, citing an ongoing investigation. “It was very brutal and very unfortunate, some of the tactics they used to hurt me both professionally and personally,” he said.