Japan has said that North Korea posed a more serious threat to its national security than "ever before", as nuclear-armed Pyongyang holds a military parade featuring new drones and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

In its annual white paper — a rundown of the most pressing military threats and plans to ensure stability — published on Friday, Japan's defence ministry made a case for a significant hike in domestic defence spending as the world enters "a new era of crisis".

While China's growing military might and Russia's invasion of Ukraine were major focuses of the white paper, North Korea also ranked as a key concern for Japan.

"North Korea's military activities pose an even more grave and imminent threat to Japan's national security than ever before," the document said.

"It is believed that North Korea has the ability to attack Japan with nuclear weapons fitted to ballistic missiles."

The white paper, approved by the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, comes as the North ramps up the frequency of its missile tests and hosts a military parade.

Related North Korea fires ICBM that may have been new type of weapon

North Korea shows off military power