Violent clashes in Dhaka as Bangladesh opposition demands PM's resignation
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) demands a neutral caretaker government for the upcoming elections, but tensions rise as the government rejects the plea.
BNP activists set fire to buses and exploded petrol bombs, according to police and media. / Photo: AFP
July 29, 2023

Bangladesh police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at stone-throwing opposition party supporters blocking major roads in the capital Dhaka to demand the prime minister’s resignation.

The main opposition party, in disarray since its leader Khaleda Zia was jailed in 2018 on graft charges, has held bigger protest rallies in recent months, including one on Friday, drawing tens of thousands of supporters amid anger over the cost of living.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has been calling for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to step down and for the next election, due in January 2024, to be held under a neutral caretaker government - a demand her government has rejected.

BNP activists set fire to buses and exploded petrol bombs, according to police and media.

“Our force was attacked without any reason. They were only trying to ease the traffic flow,” said Faruq Ahmed, a spokesman for the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

“We had to fire tear gas and rubber bullets to control the situation,” he added.

At least 90 people were arrested, while two senior BNP leaders were taken into police custody and later freed, police said.

Senior BNP leader Abdul Moyeen Khan denounced the police action as an “injustice”.

"Today's rampant action ... only confirmed the autocratic nature of the ruling regime and fully exposes their motives to remain in power through a rigged election," he told Reuters news agency.

SOURCE:Reuters
