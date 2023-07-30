In Lebanon, several people were killed and perhaps dozens were wounded in clashes between two groups in the country’s largest Palestinian refugee camp.

At the Ain al Helweh camp, the largest of 12 Palestinian refugee camps in the country, a member of the Fatah Movement, Abu Sheref el Armoushi, and his four guards were killed, said local media on Sunday.

The state-run Nation al News Agency (NNA) gave a provisional death toll of six, with perhaps more than 30 wounded.

One soldier was reportedly wounded by a piece of shrapnel.

"We are working... to end the clashes and hand over those involved in the incident," said Munir Makdah, a senior official of the Fatah movement, NNA reported.