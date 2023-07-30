A Danish citizen with Iraqi roots who tried to prevent the burning of a Quran in Copenhagen but was stopped by the police says despite being falsely accused of theft, she has no regrets.

"I don't care if I lose my Danish citizenship for trying to protect the Quran. I don’t regret defending the Quran," Quds al Samarrai told Anadolu.

Last week, Al Samarrai, who has been living in Denmark for nearly a quarter century, tried to prevent a Quran burning by the anti-Islamic, ultranationalist group called Danske Patrioter in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen.

She said: "When I was passing through Copenhagen, I saw a burned Quran on the side of the road and I immediately picked it up. When the person who burned the Quran saw me carrying it, he immediately attacked me and asked me why I picked it up. I was pushed and beaten on my shoulder by the same person."

'Beaten in the back'

She added that she also saw another Quran with shoes on it and moved to take the shoes off the scripture.