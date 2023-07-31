TÜRKİYE
Turkish diplomat assassinated by ASALA terror group on this day in 1980
Administrative Attache of the Turkish Embassy in Athens Galip Ozmen and his 14-year-old daughter Neslihan Ozmen were assassinated on July 31, 1980, in Athens by ASALA terror group.
Ozmen's wife and 16-year-old son were also seriously injured but managed to survive. / Photo: AA Archive 
July 31, 2023

Türkiye has commemorated one of its diplomats and his daughter who were assassinated by an Armenian terrorist group in 1980.

“We commemorate with respect our martyrs, Administrative Attache of the Turkish Embassy in Athens Galip Ozmen and his daughter Neslihan Ozmen, assassinated by the Armenian terrorist organization ASALA on July 31, 1980,” the Foreign Ministry said with a tweet on Monday.

Ozmen was assassinated along with his 14-year-old daughter, while his wife, Sevil Ozmen, and his 16-year-old son, Kaan Ozmen, were also seriously injured but managed to survive.

Founded in 1975 in Beirut, Lebanon, during the Lebanese Civil War, the ASALA is responsible for hundreds of bloody terror acts.

During the 1975-1984 period, Turkish ambassadors and diplomats were targeted around the world by Armenian terrorist groups.

ASALA assassinated over 30 Turkish diplomats and officials in various attacks during that decade.

The Armenian terrorist acts intensified from 1980 to 1983, when 580 of the 699 attacks occurred. The terrorist attacks ended in 1986.

