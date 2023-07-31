WORLD
2 MIN READ
Senegal suspends internet amid tensions over arrest of opposition leader
Government says internet restriction to prevent 'dissemination of hateful and subversive messages on social networks'.
Senegal suspends internet amid tensions over arrest of opposition leader
In June, the government suspended mobile phone data access for about 48 hours [Photo : Autres] / Others
July 31, 2023

The Senegalese government has announced that it has temporarily suspended access to mobile phone data to prevent the circulation of subversive messages which could undermine public order.

In a statement, the Ministry of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Economy said mobile phone internet data is “temporarily suspended on certain periods” because of “the dissemination of hateful and subversive messages relayed on social networks".

The move came days after the arrest of opposition leader and presidential hopeful Ousmane Sonko, who is due to appear in court on Monday.

Sonko, who was arrested last week, on Sunday announced a hunger strike in custody and called on other political detainees to do the same.

He faces multiple charges including calls for insurrection, criminal association, endangering state security, conspiracy against the authority of the state, criminal association in connection with a terrorist enterprise, and theft.

Recommended

In June, the government suspended mobile phone data access for about 48 hours following deadly protests over the sentencing of Sonko.

Sonko was sentenced to two years in prison in June for “corrupting youth,” which jeopardizes his presidential ambition.

His sentencing triggered violent protests in Senegal’s capital Dakar and other towns in which 16 people died and more than 350 others were injured.

Last week, a Netherlands-based cyber security company Surfshark, said six African countries imposed internet limits within their territory during the first half of 2023. These include Ethiopia, Guinea, Mauritania, Senegal, Sudan, and Tanzania.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation