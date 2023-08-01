A company, the biggest trout grower and exporter in Türkiye's Elazig province, famed for annually producing 13,000 tons of fish, is generating new chances for women in trout farming in the Keban area.

Out of 120 people employed at the facility on the Euphrates River, 30 are women.

Women working in various fields such as milking, feeding, sizing, grafting, cage cleaning, cage arrangement, and boat operation are highly appreciated by the community.

'Queens of the Euphrates'

Gulhan Yilmaz, one of the employees at the facility, said that seven years ago, when she started this job, people around her criticised her with reasons like "it is a tough job for women," and "working on the water surface is dangerous."

"Actually, it is tough, but when you get used to it, it doesn't feel hard. We do all the stages such as sizing, grafting, cage arrangement, and adjusting the weight as successfully as men do. People around us admire how we do these tasks on the water surface. They call us 'Queens of the Euphrates.' I am happy and content working here," Yilmaz says.

She pointed out that working in the water can be risky for those who do not know how to swim, but they eliminate this risk by using life jackets.