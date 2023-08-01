WORLD
US invites China's new foreign minister to Washington
The invitation to China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, comes after his predecessor, Qin Gang, was removed abruptly last week.
Wang, 69, served as foreign minister from 2013-2022 as ties frayed with the United States to a point Beijing described as an all-time low. / Photo: Reuters
August 1, 2023

The United States has formally invited China's newly reappointed Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, to Washington, the US State Department has said after Wang's predecessor was abruptly removed from his post by Beijing.

Tuesday's announcement of the invitation comes after China reappointed veteran diplomat Wang last week, replacing former rising star Qin Gang, who has not been seen for more than a month – a mysterious absence after just seven months in the office that has raised questions about transparency.

China's Foreign Ministry has only said Qin was off work for unspecified health reasons.

The invitation to Wang was extended on Monday during a meeting at the State Department between US Assistant Secretary for East Asia and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and Yang Tao, director general of the North American and Oceania Affairs at China's Foreign Ministry, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told a press briefing.

"In the meeting yesterday, we extended the invitation that had previously been made to foreign minister Qin Gang and made clear that invitation did transfer over," Miller said.

Miller did not say if the Chinese side had accepted the invitation but added that this was Washington's expectation.

"We certainly expect that it is something that they would accept and is a trip that we expect to happen, but we have not yet scheduled a date," Miller said.

'Constructive exchanges'

A spokesperson for China's Washington embassy said that in the "consultation" with Kritenbrink, the two sides had "candid, in-depth and constructive exchanges of views on China-US relations as well as global and regional issues of mutual interest."

"Concerning the high-level exchanges, both sides have maintained necessary communication," the spokesperson added.

A US readout of the discussion called it "candid, substantive, and productive" and "part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the bilateral relationship."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Qin on June 18, on the first visit by America's top diplomat to China in five years.

The US State Department said then they held "candid, substantive, and constructive" talks, and Blinken invited Qin to Washington to continue discussions.

Blinken subsequently met Wang on the sidelines of a regional meeting in Jakarta in Qin's absence.

Wang, 69, served as foreign minister from 2013-2022 as ties frayed with the United States to a point Beijing described as an all-time low.

Tensions between Beijing and Washington have flared in recent years over Taiwan, China's disputed claims over a swath of the South China Sea and a tug-of-war for influence in the South Pacific, but the two nations are striving to maintain dialogue after months of frostiness.

Washington has also avoided formally pointing the finger at China over a recent cyberattack targeting US government entities, including the State Department.

