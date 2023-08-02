Senegal has been plunged into uncertainty over who could become the next president, seven months ahead of elections, after the incumbent leader confirmed he would not run and his chief opponent was indicted.

President Macky Sall, who is coming to the end of his second term, and firebrand opposition politician Ousmane Sonko had been widely seen as the front-runners in the February 2024 presidential poll.

But Sall, who was elected in 2012 and again in 2019, ended months of speculation in early July by announcing he would not seek a third term.

Sonko was on Monday indicted on criminal charges including fomenting insurrection and placed in custody, the latest in a series of legal affairs.

It now seems more likely than ever that Sonko, who had already been convicted in two other cases, will be unable to contest the election.

Some 40 candidates have already been declared, but there are no clear favourites, despite former prime ministers Idrissa Seck and Aminata Toure throwing their hats into the ring.

It is unclear whether two other political opponents — Khalifa Sall and Karim Wade — will be able to run. They were prevented from contesting the 2019 vote because of legal convictions of their own.

"With just a few months to go before the presidential election, there is no clarity and many clouds hanging over the candidacies," Babacar Fall, who runs a democracy research NGO, told AFP news agency.

"This is an unprecedented situation — there are no certain candidates".

Sall is the first president since independence in 1960 to call an election in which he will not take part.

His political coalition has given him carte blanche to appoint a successor, which he has yet to do.

The possible contenders include Prime Minister Amadou Ba; the president of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council, Abdoulaye Daouda Diallo; Agriculture Minister Aly Ngouille Ndiaye; National Assembly speaker Amadou Mame Diop and ex-premier Mahammed Dionne.