August 4, 2023

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) conducted a successful operation in Iraq's Sinjar region, neutralising the PKK terrorist Yimaz Bayram, codnamed Agit Gever, Türkiye's Defence Ministry announced on Friday.

He was a key figure known as the PKK/KCK's so-called chief messenger in that area. Bayram was also involved in the formation of YPS, a group in charge of the PKK/KCK's urban activities in Türkiye.

Flawless operation by the National Intelligence Organisation

MIT's operation came after obtaining information that Yılmaz Bayram was preparing to supply weapons and ammunition to terrorist organisation members in the Iraq/Sinjar area.

As a key figure handling communication and logistical activities between Iraq and Syria for the organisation, Bayram was on the target list for his actions against Türkiye.

MIT closely monitored Yılmaz Bayram with field agents, and upon learning about his intention to carry out arms shipments, launched the operation.

Who is Yılmaz Bayram, code-named Agit Gever?

Bayram joined the PKK/KCK terror group's rural cadres in 2010. Between 2011 and 2016, he was involved in numerous terrorist acts against Turkish security forces and civilians in the Hakkari province in Türkiye.

He played a prominent role as one of the founders of YPS during the 2015 PKK terror attacks.

In 2016, he moved to Iraq/Sinjar and Soran regions. In the second half of 2018, he crossed into Syria/Haseke region, engaging in terrorist activities in Rumeylan and Qamishli areas.

As of 2020, he returned to Iraq/Sinjar, assuming the role of PKK/KCK terrorist organisation's general courier responsible.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terror organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

Turkish forces neutralise 5 more PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces neutralised five members of the PKK/YPG terror group in northwestern Syria, Türkiye's National Defence Ministry said.

“Heroic Turkish Armed Forces neutralised 5 PKK/YPG terrorists who were preparing an attack in the Peace Spring region in northern Syria,” the ministry said in a statement.

It added that Turkish security forces took action against PKK terrorists, “who have the sole intention of causing violence in the region, in a manner they rightfully deserve.”

