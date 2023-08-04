The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) conducted a successful operation in Iraq's Sinjar region, neutralising the PKK terrorist Yimaz Bayram, codnamed Agit Gever, Türkiye's Defence Ministry announced on Friday.

He was a key figure known as the PKK/KCK's so-called chief messenger in that area. Bayram was also involved in the formation of YPS, a group in charge of the PKK/KCK's urban activities in Türkiye.

Flawless operation by the National Intelligence Organisation

MIT's operation came after obtaining information that Yılmaz Bayram was preparing to supply weapons and ammunition to terrorist organisation members in the Iraq/Sinjar area.

As a key figure handling communication and logistical activities between Iraq and Syria for the organisation, Bayram was on the target list for his actions against Türkiye.

MIT closely monitored Yılmaz Bayram with field agents, and upon learning about his intention to carry out arms shipments, launched the operation.

Who is Yılmaz Bayram, code-named Agit Gever?

Bayram joined the PKK/KCK terror group's rural cadres in 2010. Between 2011 and 2016, he was involved in numerous terrorist acts against Turkish security forces and civilians in the Hakkari province in Türkiye.