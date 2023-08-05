Natural disasters in China impacted nearly 16 million people and resulted in 147 fatalities in July, according to the country’s Ministry of Emergency Management.

During the same period, 703,000 people were urgently relocated and resettled due to the calamities.

The disasters also caused the collapse of 4,300 houses, severe damage to 8,400 homes and minor damage to 40,000 residences.

Thousands of hectares of farmland were also impacted by the natural disasters, resulting in a direct economic loss of 41 billion yuan ($5.7 billion), China Daily reported, citing the ministry’s data.

Beijing responded by activating a Level 4 emergency in many provinces due to severe rains and floods.