There is less plastic littering the ocean than scientists previously thought, but what is there could persist for a long time, a new study said Monday.

The modelling study estimated that pieces of plastic bigger than 25 millimetres (one inch) make up over 95 percent of plastic floating on the ocean.

While most plastic particles in the ocean are very small, the total mass of these microplastics - defined as less than five millimetres (0.2 inches) - is relatively low.

The preponderance of larger floating pieces suggests that the total amount of plastic in the ocean is "much lower" than previously thought, according to the study published in the journal Nature Geoscience.

Plastic pollution in the ocean has been estimated at more than 25 million tonnes, with a quarter of a million tonnes floating on the surface.

But the study said that the amount of plastic on the ocean surface is much higher, at about three million tonnes.

That the plastic is floating around in large pieces could with help clean-up efforts.

"Large, floating pieces on the surface are easier to clean up than microplastics," the study's co-author Erik van Sebille of Utrecht University in the Netherlands said in a statement.

'Take action now'