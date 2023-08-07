Residents of an area near Sudan's capital were ordered to evacuate, locals said, as fighting between the army and paramilitary forces continues to shake the capital.

"Heavy artillery fire" fell on densely populated areas of the Sudanese capital and nearby areas, witnesses told AFP. In adjacent Omdurman, Khartoum's battle-scarred twin city, shelling fell on residential homes.

The army and paramilitary forces ordered the evacuation of civilians from Abu Rouf, according to the neighbourhood's resistance committee, one of the many groups that used to organise pro-democracy demonstrations and now provides assistance to families in the line of fire.

The army conducted airstrikes and fired artillery at the Shambat Bridge to cut off access to the area from their foes, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The paramilitary group used the bridge to resupply from the other side of the Nile, according to a resident discussing the evacuations.

Much of the country's already fragile infrastructure has been destroyed, with more than 80 percent of Sudan's hospitals no longer in service, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.