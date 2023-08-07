Türkiye has entered into new agreements following the largest defence and aerospace export contract in the country’s history signed by Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) producer Baykar with Saudi Arabia.

The export success achieved by the Turkish defence industry’s indigenous UAVs brings new opportunities.

Baykar recently signed an export and cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence for the unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) Bayraktar AKINCI. The deal was recorded as the largest defence and aerospace export contract in the history of the Republic of Türkiye.

According to information obtained by Anadolu, following the contract, a signing ceremony for a UAV Manufacturing Indigenization Agreement was held in Riyadh and hosted by the Saudi Defence Ministry.

During the ceremony, Turkish defence firms Baykar, Aselsan and Roketsan signed new agreements with Saudi companies.

Related Selcuk Bayraktar: Türkiye transforming to a ‘technology-developing nation’

New chapter

Baykar signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with state-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) for local production and technology transfer, while Aselsan and Roketsan signed MoUs with the Saudi National Company for Mechanical Systems.

The agreements were signed by Baykar's CEO Haluk Bayraktar, Aselsan's CEO Ahmet Akyol and Roketsan's General Manager Murat Ikinci at a ceremony attended by Haluk Gorgun, president of the Turkish Defence Industry Agency.