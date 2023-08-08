Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and fellow South American leaders aim to seek an ambitious roadmap to stop deforestation at the two-day meeting of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization in Belem near the Amazon river.

Brazilian leaders face pressure to set out bold solutions to save the damaged Amazon as they open a summit on Tuesday on the world's biggest rainforest.

The region's countries are determined "not to let the Amazon reach a point of no return," Brazilian Environment Minister Marina Silva told a ministerial meeting ahead of the summit.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said the summit would produce a joint declaration setting out "instructions" for the eight countries to implement "new targets and new tasks" to protect the rainforest from deforestation.

The working draft "was negotiated in record time - just over a month," he said.

It is the first summit in 14 years for the eight-nation group, set up in 1995 by the South American countries that share the Amazon basin: Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela.

In Brazil, the world's top exporter of beef and soy and home to 60 percent of the Amazon, the destruction has already wiped out around one-fifth of the rainforest.

Environmental groups are pressuring all eight countries to adopt Brazil's pledge to eradicate illegal deforestation by 2030, though host country officials have indicated those negotiations may need more time.

"Each country has its dynamics. We don't work by imposing one point of view. It's a consensual, progressive process," Silva said on Monday.

Competing priorities

Colombian President Gustavo Petro is meanwhile pushing other countries to adhere to his pledge to ban all new oil exploration - a touchy subject for oil-rich Venezuela and also Brazil, whose state-run oil company, Petrobras, is controversially seeking to explore new offshore blocs at the mouth of the Amazon river itself.

Silva hailed both leaders' initiatives.

"We have two presidents arriving with strong commitments: the Colombian president with zero petroleum, and Lula with zero deforestation," she said.