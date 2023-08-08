Niger's regional and Western allies have announced a series of sanctions against the country following the July 26 coup.

Niger is the world's seventh-biggest producer of uranium, the radioactive metal widely used for nuclear energy and treating cancer. It is also one of the world's poorest countries, receiving close to $2B a year in development assistance.

According to 2023 budget projections, of Niger's total budget of 3,245B CFA francs ($5.53B) for the fiscal year, around 342.44B francs was expected to come from external budget support and loans.

Another 978.47B francs was supposed to come from project grants and loans from external partners. In total, more than $2.2B, or around 40% of its budget, was expected to came from external partners.

These sanctions have been imposed on Niger since the coup:

ECOWAS: West Africa Regional Bloc

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS ) and the West African Monetary and Economic Union have imposed some of the most stringent sanctions on Niger so far since the coup.

With immediate effect, the bloc has suspended all commercial transactions with Niger, frozen its state assets in the regional central bank, frozen assets of the state and state enterprises in commercial banks, and suspended all financial assistance with regional development banks.

The financial sanctions could lead to a default on Niger's debt repayments.

A planned $51M bond issuance by Niger in the West African regional debt market was cancelled by the regional central bank following the imposition of sanctions. Niger had planned to raise $834M from the regional debt market in 2023.

The ECOWAS sanctions also meant Nigeria cut power supply to the country on the 80 megawatt Birnin-Kebbi line, while Ivory Coast suspended imports and exports of Nigerien goods.

West Africa's regional central bank, the BCEAO, shut down its branches in Niger, citing risks to operations.

European Union

The European Union, one of Niger's biggest contributors, has suspended its financial support and cooperation on security with Niger with immediate effect.

The EU allocated $554M from its budget to improve governance, education and sustainable growth in Niger over 2021-2024, according to its website.