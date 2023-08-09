At least 41 migrants have died in a shipwreck last week in the central Mediterranean, the Ansa news agency reported, citing accounts from survivors who have just reached the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Ansa said on Wednesday that four people who survived the shipwreck told rescuers that they were on a boat carrying 45 people, including three children.

The boat set off on Thursday morning from Tunisia's Sfax, a hot spot in the migration crisis, but capsized and sank after a few hours, the survivors were quoted as saying.

The survivors - three men and a woman from Ivory Coast and Guinea - said they were rescued by a cargo ship and then transferred onto an Italian coast guard vessel.

The coast guard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Missing refugees