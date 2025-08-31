Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China and Türkiye should strengthen the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Middle Corridor Initiative as he hailed Türkiye’s "spirit of self-reliance."

He said on Sunday that China and Türkiye are both emerging powers and important members of the Global South, both possessing a spirit of "independence and self-reliance," Beijing's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Xi’s remarks came during a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the northern port city of Tianjin ahead of a dinner set to be hosted by the Chinese leader in honor of leaders attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

"Maintaining high-level development of China-Türkiye relations serves the fundamental interests of both countries and the common interests of the Global South," Xi was quoted as saying.

The two countries, he further said, should seize the trend of "the times of peace, development, cooperation, and win-win results, achieve mutual success on the path to national prosperity, elevate the China-Türkiye strategic cooperative relationship to new heights, and jointly promote the building of a more just and equitable global governance system."

‘Political mutual trust’