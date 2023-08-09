WORLD
2 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia's embassy in Tehran reopens after seven years
The diplomatic development marks a milestone in the thawing of ties between the two regional rivals after seven years of strained relations.
Saudi Arabia's embassy in Tehran reopens after seven years
In June, Iran marked the reopening of its embassy in Riyadh with a flag-raising ceremony.  / Photo: Reuters
August 9, 2023

Saudi Arabia's embassy in Tehran has resumed operations, state media in Iran has reported, following a thaw in ties seven years after the mission was closed.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen their respective embassies following a China-brokered deal announced in March.

Two countries severed ties in 2016 after Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked during protests over execution of Shia cleric Nimr al Nimr.

"The embassy of Saudi Arabia in the Islamic Republic of Iran has officially commenced its activities" and has been operating since Sunday, the official news agency IRNA said, quoting an "informed source" at Iran's foreign ministry.

There has been no official confirmation from Riyadh on the move.

RelatedCan Iran and Saudi Arabia bury the past and end the Yemen war?

Restoringties

Recommended

In June, Iran marked the reopening of its embassy in Riyadh with a flag-raising ceremony.

Iranian media had previously attributed the delay in reopening the Saudi embassy to the poor condition of the building which was damaged during the 2016 protests.

Since the March deal, Saudi Arabia has restored ties with Iranian-backed Syrian regime and ramped up a push for peace in Yemen, where it has for years led a military coalition against the Iran-backed Houthi forces.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have backed opposing sides in conflict zones across the Middle East for years.

Iran has in recent months been at odds with Saudi Arabia and Kuwait over the ownership of a disputed gas field.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait claim "sole ownership" to the field, with Iran warning it would "pursue its right" to the offshore zone if negotiations fail.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syria to hold first parliamentary election on October 5: State media
Israeli drone strike kills five, including three children, in southern Lebanon, ministry says
Western recognition of Palestine sparks Israeli backlash
Three unidentified drones spotted over Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla, activists say
At least 48 killed in clashes between South Sudan army and opposition: Reports
UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine ahead of UNGA meeting
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa, hold prayers for Charlie Kirk
Israeli forces detain 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids as illegal settlers launch fresh attacks
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US