TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye calls for collective action against hate crimes
The statement from Türkiye's National Security Council follows a series of Quran burnings and desecration attempts in Northern Europe, prompting global outrage and calls for unity against Islamophobia.
Türkiye calls for collective action against hate crimes
Türkiye's National Security Council  has issued a s call to prevent actions that target Islam under the guise of freedom of expression. / Photo: AA
August 9, 2023

Türkiye's National Security Council has called for preventing the acts that target Islam under the "guise of freedom of expression".

The council on Wednesday said that states that do not fulfill their responsibilities in preventing "heinous acts" that are described as hate crimes by the UN and offend nearly 2 billion Muslims are asked to change their attitudes "as soon as possible" and fight together against attacks on sacred values, according to a statement by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Islamophobic figures or groups have repeatedly carried out Quran burnings and similar desecration attempts in Northern Europe in recent months, drawing outrage from Muslim countries and the world.

RelatedSweden police grant permit for another Quran desecration protest

Black Sea grain deal and food security

The council also discussed in detail the course of the Russia-Ukraine war and its possible effects on the region.

Recommended

"All parties were called upon to sit at the negotiating table and end the war without delay. It was emphasized that returning to the (Black Sea) grain agreement would prevent possible negative effects in needy countries and contribute to food stability," the statement added.

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the deal, which it signed in July 2022 along with Türkiye, the UN, and Ukraine to resume grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February last year.

Moscow has complained that the Russian part of the agreement was not being implemented.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kiev and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

RelatedTürkiye working against end of grain deal and resulting fallout: Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan