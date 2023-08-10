Aysu Turkoglu, who had previously swum the English Channel between England and France in 16 hours and 28 minutes, successfully swam the approximately 40-kilometer Northern Channel in 11 hours, 48 minutes, and 19 seconds.

Starting from the Bangor town in Northern Ireland at 05:45 local time, the young athlete was accompanied by dolphins during the challenging journey. After completing the crossing, Turkoglu unfurled the Turkish flag, and her achievement was announced to her followers on social media.