Aysu Turkoglu becomes youngest Turkish athlete to swim across Northern Channel
The young Turkish athlete also aims to break the Guinness record by completing the "Seven Oceans" channels within 5 years after her Northern Channel crossing.
August 10, 2023

Aysu Turkoglu, who had previously swum the English Channel between England and France in 16 hours and 28 minutes, successfully swam the approximately 40-kilometer Northern Channel in 11 hours, 48 minutes, and 19 seconds.

Starting from the Bangor town in Northern Ireland at 05:45 local time, the young athlete was accompanied by dolphins during the challenging journey. After completing the crossing, Turkoglu unfurled the Turkish flag, and her achievement was announced to her followers on social media.

Turkoglu, the first Turkish woman and the youngest Turkish athlete, swimming the Northern Channel, aims to break the Guinness record by completing the "7 Oceans" channels within 5 years after her Northern Channel crossing.

